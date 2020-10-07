THE BATMAN Spinoff Series From Matt Reeves And Terence Winter In The Works For HBO Max

Here's some news that's bound to make Bat-fans very happy! It's been announced that a TV series set in the same universe as Matt Reeves' The Batman is in development for the HBO Max streaming service...

Matt Reeves' The Batman is coming to theaters next year, but it's now been announced that a TV spinoff set in the same universe is also in the works for the HBO Max streaming service.

According to THR, Reeves and Boardwalk Empire writer Terence Winter have teamed up to develop a "police procedural series set in the crime-infested streets of the Caped Crusader’s hometown Gotham City."

The show doesn't have an official title, but insiders have been referring to it as "Gotham Central," which is the name of a 2002 police procedural comic from writers Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka. It's not known if Robert Pattinson will actually show up as The Dark Knight, but Jeffrey Wright is expected to reprise the role of Commissioner James Gordon.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford," said Reeves in a statement. "And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

According to HBO Max, the series will be "set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham."

Based solely on what we're being told here, this sounds a little too much like Fox's Gotham, but we're sure Reeves and co. will put a different spin on the premise.

What do you guys make of this news? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and keep an eye out for updates as we get closet to the DC FanDome event.