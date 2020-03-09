THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Is Reportedly The Crew Member Who Contracted COVID-19

Earlier tonight we brought you the news that production on The Batman was forced to halt again because a crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and we're now hearing it's actually Robert Pattinson...

We reported earlier tonight that production on Matt Reeves' The Batman was forced to halt yet again after only just resuming three days ago in The UK because one of the crew members tested positive for coronavirus, and we now have a fairly surprising - not to mention pretty bleak - update.

According to multiple sources, said crew member is actually the movie's main star, Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

This is obviously going to be a massive blow to the production, and depending on how long the actor is forced to quarantine for, could well result in a significant delay to the film's release. There is also a larger issue.

Such a high profile star contracting COVID while filming has led to many questioning if work on Hollywood productions, in general, has resumed prematurely, and if all of these safety protocols we've been told have been implemented are enough to keep the virus at bay on set.

We'll have to see how things progress. For now, all we can do is wish Pattinson a speedy recovery.

The Batman is (hopefully) set to be released next October, and stars Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.