THE FLASH: Ben Affleck's Batman Reprisal Won't Lead To A Permanent Return Or Rumored HBO Max Series

There's understandably a lot of excitement surrounding Ben Affleck's return to the DC Extended Universe, but it's now said that it won't lead to anything bigger, including an HBO Max limited series...

Last night, it was confirmed that Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in The Flash. It was a story none of us could have seen coming, though rumours have persisted for months that he could don the cape and cowl again. According to The Wrap, Affleck actually started talks about joining the project a couple of months ago, but had some notes on the screenplay to share with Andy Muschietti.

The draft he received last week addressed those issues, and he's now agreed to star in the project.

However, in the trade's report, they confirm that, "there will be no other films with Affleck’s Batman or an HBO MAX show as has been rumored online amongst fanboy outlets."

For those of you wondering what this means for The Batman, the answer is nothing. Some fans have questioned why Warner Bros. would bring back both Affleck and Michael Keaton just a year after introducing Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight (it somewhat undermines that version of the character), but it's said the actor "is still viewed as the future of the franchise."

That makes sense, and it will be interesting seeing if "Battinson" gets to make a cameo appearance in The Flash. However, we wouldn't bank on that given the standalone nature of the franchise.

Regardless, it's looking like The Flash will serve as Affleck's final turn as the DCEU's Caped Crusader.