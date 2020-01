BIRDS OF PREY B-Roll/Blooper Reel Spotlights Some Impressive Behind-The-Scenes Action

Believe this. #BirdsofPrey whips all sorts of ass. It is a hard-hitting, unapologetic origin story for the team, and a terrific, vicious vehicle for #MargotRobbie. Violent, funny with CRAZY fun action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different frequency, but wildly entertains! See it! pic.twitter.com/g66RYuwwlD — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 29, 2020

Following last night's London premiere of, some B-roll footage and bloopers (there's not much of the latter) have been released online.The vid gives us a glimpse behind-the-scenes as cameras rolled on the DC Comics movie last year, and we get to see footage of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) training, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) belting out a tune in the Black Mask Club, and several action scenes.The brief fight sequence from Yesterday's clips came in for some backlash, but the choreography on display here looks a lot more impressive.The highly positive first social media reactions to the film also hit late last night, and you can check them out below.hits theaters on February 7.