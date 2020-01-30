BIRDS OF PREY B-Roll/Blooper Reel Spotlights Some Impressive Behind-The-Scenes Action

Following last night's London premiere of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)
, some B-roll footage and bloopers (there's not much of the latter) have been released online.
The vid gives us a glimpse behind-the-scenes as cameras rolled on the DC Comics movie last year, and we get to see footage of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) training, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) belting out a tune in the Black Mask Club, and several action scenes.
The brief fight sequence from Yesterday's clips
came in for some backlash, but the choreography on display here looks a lot more impressive.
The highly positive first social media reactions to the film also hit late last night, and you can check them out below. Birds of Prey
hits theaters on February 7.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]