BIRDS OF PREY B-Roll/Blooper Reel Spotlights Some Impressive Behind-The-Scenes Action

As we draw closer to the release of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn), some B-roll footage from the Cathy Yan-directed movie has found its way online. Check it out...

Mark Cassidy | 1/30/2020
Following last night's London premiere of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn), some B-roll footage and bloopers (there's not much of the latter) have been released online.

The vid gives us a glimpse behind-the-scenes as cameras rolled on the DC Comics movie last year, and we get to see footage of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) training, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) belting out a tune in the Black Mask Club, and several action scenes.

The brief fight sequence from Yesterday's clips came in for some backlash, but the choreography on display here looks a lot more impressive.



The highly positive first social media reactions to the film also hit late last night, and you can check them out below. Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7.




