BIRDS OF PREY Cast Cover Glamour Magazine; Discuss Not Having To Worry About The "Male Gaze"

Suicide Squad came under fire for Harley Quinn's skimpy, unpractical outfit, but with a female director at the helm, the Birds of Prey cast didn't have to worry about working under the "male gaze"...

Suicide Squad faced backlash for a variety or reasons, but many fans and critics honed in on the skimpy costume worn by Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Although the character's outfit was true to the comics, it was felt that the camera lingered on Robbie a little too lasciviously in a few shots.



Many dismissed these complaints as the usual "woke" nonsense the time, but it turns out that it was something the Aussie actress was aware of, and it's something her Birds of Prey costars have also experienced on numerous occasions.



While speaking to



“The female gaze just happened inherently because there were mainly women making the decisions,” Robbie says. “We were all just picking what we thought was cool.”



You're not scrutinized with, ‘How can she look hotter?’ Which is an experience I've definitely had in the past,” adds Winstead. “It's not like, ‘Let's just put her in that because her ass is great,’ which I know we've all experienced,” Perez weighs in.







What do you guys make of the cast's comments? Let us know in the usual place.



Birds of Prey will be the second R-rated DC Comics adaptation from Warner Bros., and if it's as successful as Joker we can expect a lot more. Marvel and DC CBMs used to have to be content to push the boundaries of the PG-13 rating, like the movies listed below.



Avengers: Infinity War



Avengers: Infinity War is quite a dark film in many respects (it wipes out half of its characters at the end, for one), but there is one scene that stands out as being particularly brutal, and that's Loki's death at the hands of Thanos.



When The God of Mischief betrays and attempts to assassinate The Mad Titan, the villain grabs him by the throat and proceeds to - rather slowly and methodically - crush his larynx.



Guardians Of The Galaxy

James Gunn's GOTG is a pretty light-hearted affair for the most part, one one particular gag surprised everyone - including the director - when it was left in the film.



Without going into too much graphic details, when Gamora confronts Star-Lord about how filthy his ship is, he implies that he's indulged in quite a lot of "alone time" by responding with with: "She has no idea... if I had a black light, this place would look like a Jackson Pollock painting.”



The Avengers



The Avengers, or Avengers: Assemble, wouldn't be the first superhero flick to spring to mind when you think of controversial sequences, but one moment did come in for quite a bit of backlash and got director Joss Whedon in some hot water.



Towards the end of the Black Widow/Loki interrogation scene, The God of Mischief calls Natasha a "mewling quim." No big deal, right? Well, quim is a Victorian-era slang word for vagina, so in modern English Loki was basically calling Widow a whining... well, "C U Next Tuesday."



The X-Men Movies



We're grouping several movies together for this one, as 20th Century Fox has made a habit of sticking a single F-Bomb in their main mutant saga installments.



Beginning in Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: First Class when Wolverine told Xavier and Magneto to "go [frick] themselves" it's remained a tradition, with the most recent example being Magneto's "who the [frick] are you?" to En Sabah Nur in Apocalypse.



Man Of Steel



Zack Snyder's superhero filmography is full of pretty dark scenes, but arguably the most shocking moment occurs right at the end of the highly divisive Man of Steel.



Forced to choose between letting an innocent family perish and taking a life himself, Superman snaps the neck of his adversary - and the only other living Kryptonian - General Zod.



Daredevil

The Daredevil movie is not regarded as a great example of the superhero genre (putting it kindly), but it is notable for one pretty sadistic death scene that somehow made the final cut.



The sequence in question sees Bullseye mercilessly murder Elektra by impaling her with her own sai - but not before taunting her about her dead parents, skewering her hand, and cutting her throat with a playing card.



Batman



Tim Burton's Batman is actually full of stuff that today's audiences are amazed got passed uncut, but for the purposes of this list we're focusing on what is arguably the most sexually suggestive scene in a PG-13 superhero movie to date.



In order to keep The Joker distracted while Batman moves in for the surprise attack, Vicki Vale begins flattering and kissing the Clown Prince of Crime before slumping to her knees.



The Dark Knight



Another Batman movie makes the list, and this time it's Christopher Nolan's acclaimed The Dark Knight.



Again, this is a pretty violent, bleak film overall; but special mention has to go to The Joker's disappearing pencil trick.



The scene is mostly played for (very) dark laughs and you don't actually see anything in graphic detail - but at the end of the day, one character brutally murders another by stabbing him through the skull with a pencil... in a PG-13 Batman movie.



