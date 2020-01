BIRDS OF PREY First Reactions Are Highly Positive; Film Draws Comparisons To DEADPOOL & JOHN WICK

Believe this. #BirdsofPrey whips all sorts of ass. It is a hard-hitting, unapologetic origin story for the team, and a terrific, vicious vehicle for #MargotRobbie. Violent, funny with CRAZY fun action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different frequency, but wildly entertains! See it! pic.twitter.com/g66RYuwwlD — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 29, 2020

The London premiere ofhas just finished up, and the first reactions from those in attendance have been shared online.The general consensus seems very positive overall, with only a couple of mixed reactions sneaking in. The entire ensemble is said to be on top form, with Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in particular, coming in for high praise. Ewan McGregor also gets a mention, but it sounds like his interpretation of Black Mask is going to be divisive. Today's clips may not have inspired a lot of confidence in the action department, but if some of these Tweets are to be believed we are in store for some exciting - and very violent - set pieces.To check out the reactions, hit the next button down below.hits theaters on February 7.