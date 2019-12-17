 BIRDS OF PREY (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) Gets An Official R-Rating
It was all-but confirmed from those recent set visits already, but now the MPAA has officially issued Birds of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) with an R-rating. Find out why here.

Mark Cassidy | 12/17/2019
Back when the Birds of Prey movie was first announced, reports mentioned that star/producer Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan were aiming for an R-rating, but Warner Bros. were said to be a little apprehensive.

Once production was underway and details from the set visits were shared online we appeared to get confirmation that the movie had indeed landed the more adult rating, and now it's been made official.

The Motion Picture Association of America has rated Birds of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) R for "strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material."

The success of Joker will obviously have given Warner Bros. more confidence in future R-rated DC Comics projects, but Harley Quinn's popularity with younger teens could mean Birds of Prey proves to be a far more risky venture for the studio.

Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to help protect her.


 
