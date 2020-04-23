BLACK ADAM Casting Call Describes Doctor Fate As An Ageless "Master Of The Mystic Arts"

Is Warner Bros. planning to introduce Doctor Fate in Black Adam as The DC Films Universe's answer to Doctor Strange? Details from a new casting call would certainly seem to suggest as much. Take a look...

A new casting call for Black Adam appears to have shed some more light on Warner Bros.' big-screen plans for Doctor Fate, and it looks like the studio may intend to introduce the character as the DCEU's answer to Marvel's Doctor Strange.

The Illuminerdi reports that the WB searching for a 40-50 year old actor to play Fate, who will have a "strong supporting role" in the movie. The character is also described as an "ageless master of the mystic arts." As any Marvel fan worth their salt will know, that's the exact, word-for-word alias associated with one Stephen Strange.

There are some obvious similarities between Doctors Fate and Strange, but despite both being sorcerers, they are quite different in many ways. It's nothing a bit of tweaking to the character wouldn't fix if director Jaume Collet-Serra and writer Adam Sztykiel were tasked with giving DC's shared movie universe its own version of the Sorcerer Supreme, however.

Star Dwayne Johnson recently updated fans on when the movie was expected to begin filming, confirming that production had been delayed until August or September. Black Adam is still currently set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

We recently shared some details on two scripted scenes involving JSA members and Teth Adam's lover Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, which you can find more on right HERE.