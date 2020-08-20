BLACK ADAM: Warner Bros. Said To Be Searching For An "Alexandra Shipp Type" To Play Cyclone

As WB continues to cast members of the Justice Society of America for the upcoming Black Adam movie, a new report indicates that the studio is searching for an "Alexandra Shipp type" to play Cyclone...

The Justice Society of America will make their big screen debut in the upcoming Black Adam movie, and a new report may give us some idea of which actress Warner Bros. and director Jaume Collet-Serra have in mind to play Cyclone.

We first found out that Maxine Hunkel, granddaughter of original golden age Red Tornado Abigail “Ma” Hunkel, would be one of the JSA members introduced in the Shazam! spinoff earlier this year, and The Illuminderdi now reckons that the studio is looking for an "Alexandra Shipp type" to play the role.

Shipp played Storm - another character with weather-manipulation abilities - in the last two X-Men movies, so it would be quite the coincidence if she actually wound up playing Cyclone. Of course, there's nothing to say she's even been contacted about the role, but it's certainly a possibility.

The only JSA member to have been cast so far is Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who is Cyclone's love interest in the script. A recent rumor indicated that Alexander Skarsgard might be on WB's radar to play Hawkman, but that obviously remains to be seen.

We're expecting some kind of Black Adam tease at DC FanDome this Saturday, so we might just get some official casting updates then. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the prospect of Alexandra Shipp playing Cyclone in the usual place.