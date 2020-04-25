SILVER & BLACK Director Says The Movie Could Now Become A Limited Series On Disney+

Silver Sable and Black Cat were originally going to team-up in a movie before later being given their own solo outings. However, director Gina Prince-Bythewood now believes they could be coming to Disney+!

Silver & Black has been through quite the journey; initially, it was going to be a team-up movie bringing Silver Sable and Black Cat together in an unlikely team-up. Later, the decision was made to give each character their own solo outings, but we've not really heard anything concrete since then.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, original director Gina Prince-Bythewood was asked what she knows about the project, and it sounds like there are discussions to bring it to Disney+!

"I really love that project, and I do hope it can still happen in some way. It keeps going through different thoughts. First, it was going to be the two of them, and then the decision was made to separate the two. Now, there’s a thought of “Hey, maybe we put it on Disney+ as a limited series,” but I loved it more as a film with the two of them. So, my hope is that one day it can still happen."

We know that Sony has big plans to bring its Spider-Man properties to the small screen, and it's feasible that Silver & Black could be among them. Disney+, however, is an unexpected destination, as Marvel Studios only has creative input with the web-slinger's adventures and not the various spinoffs.

Putting a Marvel TV series like this on the streaming service risks muddying the waters, as many casual viewers will assume it's a story which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then again, it is possible that Kevin Feige will have some input given his new position as the boss of all things Marvel.

What do you guys think?