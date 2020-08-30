ABC To Celebrate Chadwick Boseman's Legacy With BLACK PANTHER Special Followed By "A Tribute For A King"

Following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, Disney's ABC network will celebrate the young actor's legacy with a special presentation of Black Panther followed by Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King .

Disney will celebrate the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman tonight with a special presentation of Marvel Studios' Black Panther followed by an ABC News Special dedicated to the young actor. Boseman tragically passed away on Friday night after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was only 43 years old.

Despite his relatively short time here, Boseman touched millions of fans' hearts both on and off the big screen. He potrayed numerous monumental African American figures as Jackie Robinson (42), James Brown (Get On Up) and Thurgood Marshall (Marshall). He's probably most recognized for his role as King T'Challa in 2018's Black Panther. As Disney's Executive Chairman Bob Iger so eloquently put it, "He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo."

Tonight, ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/1hQRox5FRC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 30, 2020

Boseman was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and secretly battled it for four years. During that time he continued to work to amplify black history and culture while inspiring and educating millions.

Disney didn't go into details about the special presentation of Black Panther but I presume it will include special messages from those who worked with Boseman on the film. Since his passing, many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to post tributes to the late actor. The ABC News Special will likely celebrate the young actor's life and recount some of his most meaningful work.

The special tribute to Chadwick Boseman will begin tonight, August 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.