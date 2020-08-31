BLACK PANTHER Co-Stars Michael B. Jordan & Danai Gurira Share Emotional Tributes For Chadwick Boseman
Following yesterday's touching tribute from Ryan Coogler, Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, and Martin Freeman have also shared emotional messages.
As the world continues to process the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira have now shared their own emotional tributes to their fallen friend.
Director Ryan Coogler penned an emotional letter to Boseman yesterday and fellow castmates Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, and Sebastian Stan have also shared touching messages over the weekend along with the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Martin Freeman, in a statement to Rolling Stone, said, “I’m absolutely shocked. Chadwick was thoughtful, watchful, and totally committed in his work. A boyish grin and a contagious laugh. To still do what he did, when he must have been going through some terrible physical and emotional pain, is testament to the man. My heartfelt condolences to his family and those he loved. Rest in Peace brother.“
Additionally, Marvel Studios has released an Chadwick Boseman tribute video that highlights some of his biggest and best moments from the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse. Watch it below:
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
