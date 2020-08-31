BLACK PANTHER Co-Stars Michael B. Jordan & Danai Gurira Share Emotional Tributes For Chadwick Boseman

Following yesterday's touching tribute from Ryan Coogler, Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, and Martin Freeman have also shared emotional messages.

As the world continues to process the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira have now shared their own emotional tributes to their fallen friend.

Director Ryan Coogler penned an emotional letter to Boseman yesterday and fellow castmates Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, and Sebastian Stan have also shared touching messages over the weekend along with the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Martin Freeman, in a statement to Rolling Stone , said, “I’m absolutely shocked. Chadwick was thoughtful, watchful, and totally committed in his work. A boyish grin and a contagious laugh. To still do what he did, when he must have been going through some terrible physical and emotional pain, is testament to the man. My heartfelt condolences to his family and those he loved. Rest in Peace brother.“

Additionally, Marvel Studios has released an Chadwick Boseman tribute video that highlights some of his biggest and best moments from the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse. Watch it below: