BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman Dies At Age 43 After Four-Year Battle With Colon Cancer

We have some tragic news to report tonight as it's been confirmed that Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame star Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer.

His wife and family were by his side at the time of his passing at his Los Angeles home earlier today.

In a statement his family said, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman first rose to prominence with his leading roles in the biopics 42, Get on Up, and Marshall where he starred as icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall, respectively, and also appeared in titles such as Draft Day and Message from the King before landing his career-defining role as King T'Challa, a.k.a. the Black Panther, in Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War.

He would then reprise the immediate fan-favorite role three times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, all of which grossed over $1 billion at the global box office with the final film ultimately finishing its run as the highest grossing movie of all-time.

His more recent credits include the actioner 21 Bridges and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and he is slated to appear posthumously in George C.Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which wrapped last summer and is due out on Netflix later this year.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.



Rest in Peace Chadwick Boseman.