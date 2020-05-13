BLACK WIDOW Actor Teases Taskmaster's Secret Identity In The MCU - Possible SPOILERS

Black Widow should already be playing in theaters, but due to events beyond Marvel Studios' control, we now won't get to watch it until November (or October if you're based in the UK).
One of the biggest mysteries we'll now have to ponder over the entire summer is Taskmaster's secret identity. There are a lot of theories doing the rounds - including the villain possibly being Red Guardian or even Melina Vostokoff - but the most likely candidate remains O-T Fagbenle's "Mason."
Very little is known about his character, but during a recent Instagram live stream, the actor seemingly dropped some big hints that he is indeed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Taskmaster.
"There's a whole conspiracy theory that I'm Taskmaster," the actor stated before his friend replied: "You probably are." That led to Fagbenle responding with, "You’re trying to get it out as well? I thought we spoke about this, I thought we were going to keep some s*** on the DL."
He was clearly just having fun, but it's hard not to wonder whether he may have let something slip here. Unfortunately, short of some sort of massive plot leak, we won't know until November...
