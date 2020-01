BLACK WIDOW Star David Harbour Says Red Guardian Is "Not The Heroic, Noble Man You Want Him To Be"

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.

David Harbourhas recently been opening up more and more about his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the character Red Guardian inthis coming May.We recently shared comments by the actor in which he spoke about the mystery surrounding his roles in bothand(which you can find here if you're interested), and now the actor has shared some more details, this time in an interview with The Wrap.Harbour goes on to talk about how Red Guardian is Russia's equivalent of Captain America (which we already knew), but he also mentions that the character is flawed and has made mistakes.The actor reveals that he prefers this character because of his vulnerabilities rather than in spite of them, and that it sets him apart from others.What are your thoughts on Harbour's remarks? Are you excited for him to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut inthis year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and make sure to check out the trailer for the film below!