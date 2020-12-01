BLACK WIDOW Star David Harbour Says Red Guardian Is "Not The Heroic, Noble Man You Want Him To Be"
David Harbour (Stranger Things) has recently been opening up more and more about his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the character Red Guardian in Black Widow this coming May.
Fans of the MCU have just over three months left before Black Widow hits theaters, kicking off phase four. Now, Red Guardian star David Harbour has opened up about his character in the movie. Check it out!
We recently shared comments by the actor in which he spoke about the mystery surrounding his roles in both Stranger Things and Black Widow (which you can find here if you're interested), and now the actor has shared some more details, this time in an interview with The Wrap.
“He’s this guy who is closely linked to Natasha back in the day. I don’t think it’s been quite revealed exactly how, but I think you can see in the family dynamic that he was a bit of a fatherly figure to her. And a number of years go by and he’s past his prime. So he gets back into his superhero outfit, and it still fits, but it’s a little tighter than before."
Harbour goes on to talk about how Red Guardian is Russia's equivalent of Captain America (which we already knew), but he also mentions that the character is flawed and has made mistakes.
"I think the great thing about the Red Guardian is he really is he was the Captain America of his day for Russia. And he was the great hope of Russia, in a certain sense. And he kind of, as you’ll see in the movie, he blew it in certain ways and he’s trying to start up again."
The actor reveals that he prefers this character because of his vulnerabilities rather than in spite of them, and that it sets him apart from others.
"I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that? And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he’s not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths."
What are your thoughts on Harbour's remarks? Are you excited for him to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and make sure to check out the trailer for the film below!
At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.
Marvel Studios' Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.
