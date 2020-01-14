BLOODSHOT: New Trailer Features Plenty Of Crazy, High-Octane Comic Book Action
The first trailer for Bloodshot came under fire for coming across like just another Vin Diesel action movie, and, well, not much has changed in that regard! However, the big difference is that this trailer features the sort of action you'd expect from a comic book movie and some killer looking fight scenes which should definitely make fans of the source material happy.
Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Bloodshot and, unlike that first teaser, it features plenty of comic book action and the character's classic appearance as Vin Diesel "suits up." Check it out!
There's a lot of CGI, but it does look like it could be a fun ride and, if nothing else, it should be better than Hellboy! Bloodshot even has a similar Spring release date so it will be interesting to see how it compares, particularly in terms of box office. After a hit and miss 2019, Sony Pictures could definitely do with successfully launching a brand new franchise.
Diesel sports Bloodshot's classic look throughout this footage, too, and it's about time we see that in live-action, especially as it was first shown off as an action figure.
Check out the trailer below and then let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.
After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought.
