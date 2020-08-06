AVENGERS: ENDGAME Actor Frank Grillo Says He's "Outgrowing" Marvel And Superhero Roles

As unlikely as it is we'll see more of Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame , actor Frank Grillo has said he feels that he's "outgrown" that world and superhero movie roles!

Frank Grillo didn't get much to do as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his surprise return in Avengers: Endgame was welcomed, even if it was likely to be a one-off.

Recently, the actor explained that while he once wanted to play The Punisher, he's moved on from the idea, and is instead prioritising low-budget action flicks released through his production label. In additional quotes from his Uproxx interview, however, Grillo appeared to close the door both on the MCU and superhero roles in general.

"My life and what I want to do is much different now, and I think I'm outgrowing that whole kind-of Marvel and superhero thing," he explained. "Joe [Carnahan] and I have a really good little company in War Party, and we're concentrating on action thrillers that are responsibly budgeted."

He added that, "We're very busy, knock wood, and we'll go down the path of creating our own material and content and having a good time." Grillo's acting career began in 1992, and he starred in movies like Minority Report and Zero Dark Thirty before first appearing as Crossbones.

The actor has indicated in the past that he still has multiple Marvel movies left on his contract.

Click HERE for more Avengers: Endgame news from CBM!