CONSTANTINE: J.J. Abrams Reportedly Producing A New Live-Action Movie For Warner Bros.

It's definitely beginning to look like Warner Bros. has big plans for characters from the world of Justice League Dark , as a new rumour suggests J.J. Abrams will produce a live-action Constantine movie...

It's no secret that some sort of Justice League Dark project is being developed for HBO Max, but it appears as if Warner Bros. has big plans for the characters from that team moving forward. We've been hearing rumblings about a number of spinoffs these past few weeks, though it was said that the Zatanna movie being developed will be separate from that team-up.

Now, The Direct has shared a report in which they credit "a reliable source with industry knowledge" for the news that a Constantine movie is in the works at Warner Bros.

Bad Robot will reportedly serve as the production company, while J.J. Abrams himself is attached as producer. They note that, "The film will have a similar feel and tone to Bad Robot's other current upcoming projects, which include the Justice League Dark HBO Max show as well as the Zatanna movie."

There's no word on whether this is a reboot/sequel which will bring back Keanu Reeves as Hellblazer, or whether the plan is to start from scratch. Either way, you have to believe this will be linked to Justice League Dark in some way, shape, or form, as it would be strange for Abrams to be in charge of multiple versions of the same characters.

For the time being, we're just going to have to wait and see, but this news is bound to be welcomed by fans anxious to see more of John Constantine in a live-action setting (though he does currently have a leading role in Legends of Tomorrow on The CW courtesy of Matt Ryan).