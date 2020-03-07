Warner Bros. Rumored To Be Moving Forward With A ZATANNA Solo Movie

Another big DC rumour is doing the rounds today as it's being reported that Warner Bros. is planning to move forward with a solo movie featuring Justice League Dark team member, Zatanna. Check it out...

If a new rumour is to be believed, Zatanna is finally coming to the big screen.

In 2018, Deadline broke the news that Warner Bros. was planning to move forward with features based around DC Comics characters Supergirl, Batgirl, and Zatanna, and it seems as if development on the latter is now starting up.

This comes after the news broke about Michael Keaton returning as Batman in The Flash, and those reports mentioned that his Caped Crusader would serve as a "mentor" to Barbara Gordon in a future Batgirl movie. That bodes well for that project as well, of course, though it does seem as if the Girl of Steel's planned solo outing has been put on the back burner for the time being.

It's said that this movie is going to be separate from the Justice League Dark series J.J. Abrams is working on for HBO Max, so chances are the shows on that streaming service aren't going to be set in the DC Extended Universe. There may even be plans for other members of that team to get their own movies that won't be connected to that series.

Zatanna is definitely a character with a lot of potential, though it is a shame Warner Bros. isn't planning a connected universe with the projects on HBO Max tying into what we see on the big screen.

This is just a rumour for now, so take it with a pinch of salt. However, it's entirely possible that we will soon get to see Zatanna back in a live-action setting following her small screen debut in Smallville in 2009.