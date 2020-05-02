JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Offered The Role Of Captain Hook In PETER AND WENDY
Could Joaquin Phoenix be in line to play Captain Hook in Peter and Wendy?
We're hearing that Joker star Joaquin Phoenix might be on Disney's radar to bring life to another iconic villain in the upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie, Peter and Wendy. More past the jump...
According to The Illuminerdi, Disney is keen to have the Academy Award-nominated Joker star to suit-up as the swashbuckling villain in David Lowery's (Pete’s Dragon) upcoming take on the classic tale, and has actually offered him the role. We have no idea if any negotiations have taken place, however.
This comes off the site's earlier report that fellow DC alum Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) is being looked at for the role of Tinkerbell.
This version of Hook is described as, "an unhinged, dramatic, and menacing swordsman, who is out to seek revenge on Peter Pan for cutting his hand off and feeding it to a crocodile. When Hook takes Wendy’s brothers John and Michael hostage he uses them as bait to lure Peter Pan." Pretty much standard, then.
Phoenix is notoriously wary of signing on to big studio projects like this, so Disney will likely have quite a job convincing him to come aboard. Then again, if the script by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks is to his liking, he might just be persuaded.
Peter and Wendy is expected to begin shooting this April.
