BIRDS OF PREY Star Margot Robbie Reportedly Eyed To Play Tinker Bell In Disney's PETER PAN Reboot

If a new rumour is to be believed, Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie may have landed her next big role because Disney is said to be eyeing the actress for Tinker Bell in the live-action Peter Pan and Wendy .

Disney's live-action reboots did extremely well in 2019 as both Aladdin and The Lion King ultimately grossed over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office. Now, the studio is reportedly looking to start work on their live-action adaptation of Peter Pan which is titled Peter Pan and Wendy According to The Illuminerdi , Disney is hoping to add some big names to the project, and Birds of Prey and Bombshell star Margot Robbie is now being eyed for the role of Tinker Bell.It's not clear whether she's actually in any sort of talks with the studio, but this sounds like a perfect fit and definitely a role it's easy to imagine the Harley Quinn actress being well-suited to.

The site has also shared a character breakdown which sounds, well, exactly like you'd expect! "Peter’s partner-in-crime and voice of reason with the voice of a million tiny bells, Tink helps the Darlings avoid danger during their Neverland adventure. When Peter, the Darlings, and/or the Lost Boys are in trouble, she uses her magical powers to save the day."

A little while ago, we heard that Disney was looking to develop a live-action Tinker Bell origin story starring Reese Witherspoon, but it's hard to imagine both projects happening now. If anything, should Peter Pan and Wendy prove to be a success, we would probably see Robbie fly into a spinoff.



