MULAN Has Reportedly Made More Than TENET Since Debuting On Disney+'s "Premier Access" Service

Christopher Nolan's Tenet hasn't quite brought people back to theaters the way the filmmaker hoped, and if a new report is to be believed, it's actually made less than the PVOD release of Mulan ...

Tenet arrived in theaters across the globe in late August/early September, and while it hasn't exactly bombed, its performance would definitely be considered abysmal if it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it's hard to imagine Warner Bros. is overly pleased with a blockbuster that likely would have grossed close to $1 billion earning just $207 million during its first few weeks of release.

With so many people uncomfortable with returning to movie theaters in the midst of a pandemic, things are unlikely to improve, but not every studio is willing to embrace PVOD releases just yet.

Disney most definitely did by putting Mulan on Disney+ for $29.99 as part of its "Premier Access" service, and a new report from Yahoo Finance points to the live-action adaptation being a bigger hit that Tenet. Based on figures shared by analytics firm 7Park Data, it's believed that the movie has earned $261 million domestically, and if that's correct, it's ahead of Tenet's $207 million global haul.

These aren't official numbers, and we're unlikely to get a complete picture until Disney decides to share them. However, it's definitely interesting to see just how successful this PVOD debut may have been (bear in mind this report doesn't take into account the international subscribers who likely paid for it).

Will Black Widow also head to Disney+? It's impossible to say, but with more release date changes happening, don't be surprised if we learn the movie's fate today as studios tend to drop disappointing announcements like that on a Friday. With any luck, we'll have some good news to share with you, though!