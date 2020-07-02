DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Enlists A New Writer In LOKI Scribe Michael Waldron
Hot on the heels of this week's big director news, Marvel Studios has enlisted Loki head writer Michael Waldron to rewrite the script for their highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme.
After seemingly landing a new director in Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Evil Dead), Marvel Studios has now enlisted a new writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in Loki showrunner Michael Waldron.
Jade Halley Bartlett penned the film's original draft.
While negotiations with Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi are still ongoing, it appears things are trending in the right direction and Raimi will indeed take the helm of the Doctor Strange sequel, which is expected to begin production in May of this year - although with a new director and writer just coming on-board this week, it remains to be seen whether filming will be pushed back to allow the pair more time to prep.
In addition to Cumberbatch, the fillm's cast is expected to bring back a number of familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.
Rachel McAdams, however, will not reprise her role as Dr. Christine Palmer.
Plot details remain locked away at the Sanctum Sanctorum for now, but Nightmare is rumored to serve as the villain of the picture.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will conjure its way into theaters May 7, 2021.
