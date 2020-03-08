Marvel Studios Designer Unveils Infinity Stone-Wielding Doctor Doom Concept Art

Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen has shared his unofficial take on a version of Doctor Doom wielding the Infinity Gauntlet you have to believe would fit perfectly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A few weeks ago, we brought you Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen's unofficial take on Shang-Chi, and he's now revealed an undeniably awesome version of Doctor Doom. As you can see, the Latverian villain is in possession of the Infinity Stones (and the Gauntlet), a position you have to believe Victor Von Doom would love to be in.

"Didn’t spend time redesigning him for the big screen," Wen explains in the Instagram post below. "[Just] wanted to throw out a fun 'what if.'"

A new version of Doom is bound to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner rather than later, and we can only hope he looks as great as this when it does happen. As for the Infinity Stones, it's unlikely he'll ever get his hands on those because Captain America returned them to their rightful place in time at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

What do you think about this take on the Fantastic Four villain?

