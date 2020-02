JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Offered The Role Of Captain Hook In PETER AND WENDY

Could Joaquin Phoenix be in line to play Captain Hook inAccording to The Illuminerdi , Disney is keen to have the Academy Award-nominatedstar to suit-up as the swashbuckling villain in David Lowery's) upcoming take on the classic tale, and has actually offered him the role. We have no idea if any negotiations have taken place, however.This comes off the site's earlier report that fellow DC alum Margot Robbie () is being looked at for the role of Tinkerbell.This version of Hook is described as,Pretty much standard, then.Phoenix is notoriously wary of signing on to big studio projects like this, so Disney will likely have quite a job convincing him to come aboard. Then again, if the script by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks is to his liking, he might just be persuaded.y is expected to begin shooting this April.