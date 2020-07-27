SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Moves To Next Year After Originally Eyeing October 2020 Release

The Snake Eyes movie has become the latest blockbuster to shift release dates, as Paramount Pictures has decided to push the G.I. Joe spinoff into 2021. It was originally set to hit theaters this October.

Snake-Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has become the latest major studio release to be pushed back to next year. The spinoff was originally set to hit theaters this October (somewhat hard to believe considering we haven't seen so much as an official promo still), but Paramount Pictures and Hasbro have decided to err on the side of caution.

Snake Eyes hasn't been given a new date, but is said to be "targeting a theatrical release next year."

This is hardly a surprise, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in pretty much every other blockbuster scheduled for release this year shifting into 2021. Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 (October) and Dune (December) are holding fast along with Marvel's Black Widow (November), but many believe it's only a matter of time before they're also forced to move.

Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding in the title role, and he'll be joined by Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6) as Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó (The Secret Life of Pets) as Baroness, and Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master. The movie is directed by Robert Schwentke.

Golding shared our first (and only) look at the film back in February via the following behind-the-scenes shot.