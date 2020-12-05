FANTASY ISLAND: UNRATED EDITION Starring Lucy Hale & Michael Peña Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released Blumhouse's latest horror hit Fantasy Island on Blu-ray and DVD. The film starred an ensemble cast that included Lucy Hale, Michael Peña, and Maggie Q.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released Jeff Wadlow's Fantasy Island on Blu-ray and DVD.

The supernatural horror re-imagining/prequel to ABC's 1977 television series of the same name was one of the year's biggest successes, having grossed over $47.3 million on an estimated $7 million production budget.

The film's ensemble cast included Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp; Narcos: Mexico), Maggie Q (Mission: Impossible III; Nikita), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars; Katy Keene), Austin Stowell (Bridge of Spies; Whiplash), Portia Doubleday (Mr. Robot; Her), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley; Space Force), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars; Like a Boss), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

As for special features, fans can enjoy a few deleted scenes and an exclusive unrated director and cast commentary.

COLUMBIA PICTURES AND BLUMHOUSE PRESENT THE UNRATED EDITION OF FANTASY ISLAND STARRING MICHAEL PEÑA, MAGGIE Q, LUCY HALE, AND MICHAEL ROOKER ON DIGITAL APRIL 14TH

ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD MAY 12 PACKED WITH EVEN MORE THRILLING FANTASIES,

SIX DELETED SCENES AND DIRECTOR AND CAST COMMENTARY SYNOPSIS In Blumhouse’s FANTASY ISLAND, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse’s FANTASY ISLAND is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow. BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS Deleted Scenes

Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie included

Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)



