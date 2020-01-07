Joss Whedon Has No Comment Following Ray Fisher's Claims Of Unprofessional Behavior

Earlier today, Justice League actor Ray Fisher (Cyborg) made headlines when he accused director Joss Whedon of "gross, abusive" behavior on the set of the movie, but the filmmaker has declined to respond.

Justice League star Ray Fisher sent the internet into tizzy earlier today when he made some pretty shocking claims about director Joss Whedon, who stepped in to finish the DC Comics team-up movie when Zack Snyder was forced to leave the project.

According to Fisher, Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." The actor also said that the Avengers director was "enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Variety reached out to Whedon and a Warner Bros. rep for a response, but were met with a "no comment" from both parties. The filmmaker is expected to release some kind of statement in his own time, however.

None of Fisher's Justice League castmates have come forward to back up these accusations yet, but long-time DC portrait photographer - who also happens to be a close friend of Snyder's - did send out the following response to Ray's Tweet.

I heard the same thing. https://t.co/r4hBw3UWlA — Clay Enos (@ClayEnos) July 1, 2020

Other, less reliable sources also seem to think that this is just the beginning, and Fisher's comments will ultimately lead to many other actors sharing stories about Whedon's unacceptable on-set conduct. That remains to be seen, of course.

