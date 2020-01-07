JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Calls Out Joss Whedon For "Gross, Abusive" On-Set Behavior

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has followed up his recent Comic-Con clip retraction with a far more damning statement on Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of Justice League , calling out the director over Twitter.

Warner Bros. hired Whedon to finish the movie when Zack Snyder was forced to step away after a death in the family, and although Fisher and other cast members seemed to be fully on board with the decision at the time (they can't really say any different in the middle of promoting a film, after all), this Tweet suggests that Whedon was a nightmare to work with.

Check out Fisher's comments below along with the original video - Jason Momoa's expression may well speak volumes!

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020 I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

As you can see, Fisher's Tweet also calls out Geoff Johns and executive producer Jon Berg for "enabling" Whedon, so there is some pretty heavy shade being thrown!

We've heard whispers about Whedon being a little difficult to work with in the past, but nothing even close to what he's being accused of here. It's going to be interesting to see if Whedon or the others respond or if any of Fisher's castmates back up these claims, so keep an eye out for updates.