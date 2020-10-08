JUSTICE LEAGUE: Darkseid Actor Praises Steppenwolf New Look And Throws Shade At The Theatrical Cut

On Saturday, Justice League director Zack Snyder unexpectedly shared a first look at his version of Steppenwolf in the DC Comics adaptation. As you might expect, the image got fans talking, especially as it was so drastically different to what Joss Whedon delivered in the theatrical cut of the movie.
Now, Darkseid voice actor Ray Porter has shared his thoughts on the pic, and he's clearly a fan! "A 30 second video and a low-res still. Already better than the entirety of that 'other' version," he says in the Tweet below, throwing some serious shade at what some fans have dubbed "Josstice League." He added: "F**k the trolls. This is gonna be epic."
The 30-second video Porter is referring to is that footage release back in June which showed Diana Prince researching Darkseid before a shot of the villain was revealed (showing him as Uxas during the battle between his forces from Apokolips and men, Amazons, and Atlanteans).
Porter has been a big supporter of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement from the start, as all of his Darkseid scenes were cut from Justice League after Whedon took charge of the movie's rehoots.
Now, we'll get to see him as the iconic villain when Snyder's movie arrives on HBO Max next year.
