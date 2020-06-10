JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Henry Cavill Explains Why The Movie's Press Tour Was "Super Awkward" For Him

Justice League star Henry Cavill has opened up on taking part in the movie's press tour, admitting it was an awkward experience. However, it might not be for the reason you're probably all expecting...

Poor Henry Cavill found himself the subject of many a meme thanks to the visual effects which were used to remove his Mission: Impossible - Fallout moustache in Justice League, and chances are that's a moment in his career he would like to forget. He'll return for reshoots for "The Snyder Cut," but there won't be any need to change his appearance...at least, we hope not!

During a recent interview, Cavill reflected on his Justice League experience, surprisingly pointing to the press tour being more awkward than what he went through with "moustache-gate."

"It was one of those weird situations where I guess no one really knew what they wanted," he reflected, "and it was like 'hey, we need Henry on the press tour, but let’s not tell anyone he’s in the movie.' I was like: 'Okay, well, it’s going to be super awkward for me, guys. Thank you for giving me an impossible scenario.''I’m just going to say to people [on the press tour]: Well, yeah, I was here for moral support. I made the tea.'"

Cavill did indeed make those jokes during the press tour, and it must have been a very uncomfortable time for him, especially when he was forced to try and pretend not to be in the movie (it was one of Justice League's worst kept secrets, especially when the actor was on that first Comic-Con poster).

With any luck, Cavill will be given the chance to return as Superman beyond "The Snyder Cut," and Spontaneous director Brian Duffield is keen to be involved with that based on recent comments.