JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains Why He Hasn't Said More About Joss Whedon Accusations

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher recently described director Joss Whedon as "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," and the Justice League star now explains why he hasn't elaborated on that.

Justice League star Ray Fisher broke the internet when he took to Twitter last week and stated, "Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." Since then, we've heard that the filmmaker allegedly trashed Zack Snyder's work while filming those poorly received reshoots.

During a recent live stream (via The Direct), Fisher addressed his remarks and explained that being under a Non-Disclosure Agreement is what's currently holding him back from saying more.

"I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under non-disclosure agreement," Fisher explained. "So, I've gotta be very careful about what I say and how I say it. Otherwise I could get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. So for the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I'm sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now."

"Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row, so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately, so you don't end up being outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be," he continued. "This will take some time. We will get it done, and we will win. And I'll be able to move on in the world."

It certainly sounds like Fisher is anticipating saying more about his time working with Whedon on Justice League and, thus far, he's the only actor to have spoken out about the filmmaker's behaviour.

Check out more of the actor's comments below:

