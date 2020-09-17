Justice League Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Has Officially Asked Warner Bros. To Change Investigator

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Has Officially Asked Warner Bros. To Change Investigator

Anyone starting to get a little sick of this situation? Hitting back at WB's claims that he has not been cooperating with their investigation, actor Ray Fisher has requested a change in investigator...

Mark Cassidy | 9/17/2020
Filed Under: "Justice League"

On the heels of last night's controversial report which suggested that Justice League star Ray Fisher only began his social media campaign against director Joss Whedon and (former) Warner Bros. execs when he was offered a small cameo role in The Flash movie, the actor has updated his followers on the ongoing investigation into his accusations.

Fisher directly responded to The Wrap's article last night, but he's now addressed the studio's recent claims that he has refused to cooperate into the investigation.

The Cyborg actor has accused the studio of "blatant lies," and officially requested a change in investigator. He has also asked anyone who's been contacted by the current investigator to decline an interview.

This type of situation involving a major studio and an actor who is (as far as we know) still under contract there is pretty much unprecedented, and has understandably gained a lot of attention online. Fans are obviously hoping that we do get to the bottom of what really happened, but many feel this continuing back-and-forth has become tiresome.

What are your thoughts on this latest development? Drop us a comment in the usual place.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...