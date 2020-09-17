JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Has Officially Asked Warner Bros. To Change Investigator

Anyone starting to get a little sick of this situation? Hitting back at WB's claims that he has not been cooperating with their investigation, actor Ray Fisher has requested a change in investigator...

On the heels of last night's controversial report which suggested that Justice League star Ray Fisher only began his social media campaign against director Joss Whedon and (former) Warner Bros. execs when he was offered a small cameo role in The Flash movie, the actor has updated his followers on the ongoing investigation into his accusations.

Fisher directly responded to The Wrap's article last night, but he's now addressed the studio's recent claims that he has refused to cooperate into the investigation.

The Cyborg actor has accused the studio of "blatant lies," and officially requested a change in investigator. He has also asked anyone who's been contacted by the current investigator to decline an interview.

Due to the purposeful lack of transparency (and in some cases blatant lies) on the part @wbpictures and the 3rd-party firm hired by them to investigate Justice League—an official request for a change of investigator has been made of @WarnerMedia.



1/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 17, 2020 So as to protect the witnesses involved, and the information they possess, I strongly encourage ANY and ALL that have been contacted by the current investigator to respectfully decline to interview until a truly independent 3rd-party is engaged by @WarnerMedia.



2/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 17, 2020

This type of situation involving a major studio and an actor who is (as far as we know) still under contract there is pretty much unprecedented, and has understandably gained a lot of attention online. Fans are obviously hoping that we do get to the bottom of what really happened, but many feel this continuing back-and-forth has become tiresome.

What are your thoughts on this latest development? Drop us a comment in the usual place.