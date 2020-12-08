JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Says Geoff Johns Made "A Thinly Veiled Threat To My Career"

Ray Fisher (Cyborg) promised to elaborate on his recent Tweets relating to Joss Whedon, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, and the Justice League actor has now accused the latter of threatening his career...

Last month, Ray Fisher took to Twitter to call out Joss Whedon for what he perceived to be "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on the set of Justice League, while also accusing Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of "enabling" the director.

Fisher didn't go into any more detail at the time, but did promise to elaborate at a later date, and the Cyborg actor has now followed up with a damning statement on then DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns.

"During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command," Fisher said in his Tweet. "He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career."

Previous reports have suggested that Johns practically rewrote Chris Terrio's script while Zack Snyder was still on board as the movie's director, and he has been accused of "sabotaging" the filmmaker's vision for the superhero team even before he was forced to hand over the reigns to Whedon.

Whether any of that is true is obviously up for debate, but Fisher's Tweet is certain to add a lot fuel to the fire.

What do you make of Fisher's comments? Let us know down below, and we'll be sure to update if Johns issues a response.