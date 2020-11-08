JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Teases Work On DC FanDome Trailer Ahead Of The Event This Month

With less than two weeks to go until DC FanDome, Justice League director Zack Snyder has shared a behind the scenes glimpse at preparation for the teaser trailer which will debut at the virtual event...

After dropping a brief snippet of footage during "JusticeCon" last month, the curtain is going to be pulled back on Zack Snyder's Justice League at DC FanDome on August 22nd.

The filmmaker has already confirmed that the title, format, and more will be revealed at the virtual event, while he's heavily hinted at a teaser trailer too. Now, we have a first look at that courtesy of a Twitter post Snyder shared a little earlier today. What's on the screen isn't new, but the colour grading of the League's feet as they line up to face Superman is much different to the theatrical cut.

While Snyder's version of Justice League isn't finished yet, he's bound to have plenty of new footage to show off at DC FanDome, as so much of that ended up on the cutting room when Joss Whedon took however. Recently, he teased a whole new look for Steppenwold in his director's cut.

As great as it will be to get a teaser, the bigger question heading into DC FanDome is whether Justice League is going to take the form of a lengthy four-hour movie or a limited television series. Both options have pros and cons, but the latter is likely to appeal to a much wider audience.

Check out Snyder's Tweet below:

