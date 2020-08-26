JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Concept Art From Scrapped Movie Reveals Massive Swamp-Thing And NSFW Constantine Scene

More concept art from Doug Liman's scrapped Justice League Dark movie has been revealed, and as well as another Swamp-Thing design, we see John Constantine caught in a very (and we mean very ) NSFW scene...

Earlier today, we shared some concept art from Doug Liman's version of Justice League Dark featuring a first look at one of the scrapped movie's Swamp-Thing designs. Now, we have another of those courtesy of artist Houston Sharp, and this time, the hero towers over the man invading his forest.

The highlight here, however, might just be Sharp's take on a scene featuring John Constantine.

As you can see, the Englishman finds himself in the midst of a compromising situation with a, ahem, lady friend. As the artist explains, "Klarion, the corpse of a boy possessed by flies, politely asks Constantine for a turn with his whore." Needless to say, this movie was clearly going to be R-Rated.

With any luck, this is going to open the floodgates in terms of concept art for Justice League Dark, especially as it's a movie we're never actually going to see. Instead, J.J. Abrams is working on developing the characters for an HBO Max series set to premiere at some point in the next few years.

Check it out:

