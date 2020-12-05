Marvel Studios Productions And Films Like THE BATMAN Can Now Resume Shooting In The UK

Finally, some good news! With the UK starting to lift certain lockdown measures, some big productions are now able to get back to work, including The Batman and various other Marvel Studios movies...

According to Deadline, the UK Government has made the decision to allow "high-end" television and film productions as soon as safety measures have been put in place by employers. Previous leaked reports have said that there will need to be social distancing and certain precautions like temperature tests, but this update sheds further light on current plans.

The UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport appears anxious to get work restarted, with one spokeswoman saying, "The government is working closely with the screen sector to understand how different types of productions can comply with social distancing guidelines, and give confidence to people in the TV and film industries that there are safe ways in which they can return to work."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios had plans to shoot Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man 3, and Moon Knight in the country, so this news bodes extremely well for them.

The same can be said for The Batman which was shooting before being closed down by the UK's lockdown.

However, just because they can return to work doesn't mean they will. There's already concern within the UK that the Government is lifting restrictions too soon, and it's impossible to imagine studios wanting to put talent at risk no matter how desperate they may be to meet certain release dates.

As always, we'll keep you guys updated.