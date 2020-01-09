Mark Millar's NEMESIS Lands PROJECT POWER Directors, But Doesn't Sound Overly Comic Accurate

Nemesis has been in development hell for what feels like forever, but the Mark Millar comic book is finally moving forward at Warner Bros. with a pair of directors...and a very different premise!

After directing Project Power for Netflix, directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman have signed up to take the helm of Nemesis for Warner Bros. according to Collider. Weirdly, the site doesn't mention that this is an adaptation of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's comic book of the same name.

This could be because the project is billed as a sci-fi action thriller, and the premise has little in common with the comic book.

In Millar's story, Nemesis basically had all of Batman's resources with The Joker's personality, and went on a mission which saw him wreak havoc across the globe, matching wits with a police detective and committing a series of heinous crimes.

This movie, on the other hand, "is said to follow a genius engineer who witnesses the President of the United States commit a deadly crime and teams up with a vigilante to take down the President and his corrupt government." That really doesn't sound like the comic book!

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, following a previous version by Stephen Chin (War Dogs).

This is one of a number of different projects the duo is developing, but it's a strange decision to take Nemesis and transform it into what sounds like a generic thriller, making the title character a regular vigilante in the process. That misses the point of what Millar and McNiven were going for, and it sounds like the writer has little to no involvement here.

Check out Millar's reaction to the news below: