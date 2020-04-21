LIKE A BOSS Starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne & Salma Hayek Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Paramount Home Entertainment has officially released their recent Miguel Arteta-directed buddy comedy Like a Boss on Blu-ray & DVD.

The film stars Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip), Rose Byrne (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Salma Hayek (The Eternals) in the lead roles with a supporting cast consisting of Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde), 2x Golden Globe-nominee Billy Porter (Pose), Ari Graynor (Mrs. America), Natasha Rothwell (Sonic the Hedgehog), Jessica St. Clair (Avenue 5), Karan Soni (Deadpool 2), Jacob Latimore (Detroit), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Fantasy Island), Seth Rollins (WWE Raw), Veronica Merrell (Jane the Virgin), Vanessa Merrell (Jane the Virgin), and Primetime Emmy-winner Lisa Kudrow (Friends).

Special features include deleted scenes and a pair of behind-the-scenes featurettes.



LIKE A BOSS, debuting on Digital April 7, 2020 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand April 21 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Digital* and Blu-ray releases deliver even more laughs with deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes bonus content featuring interviews with the uproarious ensemble cast.

Best friends, Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives, running their own cosmetics company until a villainous beauty mogul (Salma Hayek) conspires to steal it from under them. When her devious plan drives the besties apart, Mia and Mel learn that sticking together is the only way to turn the tables and take their company back. The beauty business is about to get ugly. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Billy Porter.

