PUNISHER Co-Creator Supports Black Lives Matter With "Skulls for Justice" Campaign

Tired of one of his character's symbol being co-opted by forces of oppression, The Punisher co-creator Gerry Conway has launched a BLM fundraising campaign which utilizes Frank Castle's iconic emblem...

The Punisher is a ruthless, murderous vigilante with no regard for the law, so it's probably not too surprising that his symbol has been adopted by some pretty unsavory people and organizations over the years.

Most recently, the controversial skull emblem has been seen adorning the clothing (or uniforms) of civilians and police officers (ironic since Castle is no fan of cops) as they engage in the violent oppression of protesters, and the co-creator of Frank Castle has had enough.

Gerry Conway has decided to reclaim The Punisher's logo for the cause of equal justice with a Black Lives Matter fundraising campaign called Skulls for Justice.

"For too long, symbols associated with a character I co-created have been co-opted by forces of oppression and to intimidate black Americans," said Conway. "This character and symbol was never intended as a symbol of oppression. This is a symbol of a systematic failure of equal justice. It’s time to claim this symbol for the cause of equal justice and Black Lives Matter."

Conway has been working with several talented artists to create a line of shirts featuring new renditions of The Punisher's logo. Three are currently available for purchase, with a new tee set to drop every two days.

