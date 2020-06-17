AVATAR 2 Producer Confirms The Sequel Has Resumed Shooting In New Zealand With New Set Photo

New Zealand has stamped out COVID-19 for the most part, and that means productions in the country have been able to resume work, including James Cameron's Avatar 2 , and we have a set photo to prove it...

There's good news for productions based in New Zealand as things in the country are quickly returning to normal. While precautions are obviously being taken, movies and TV shows based there have been able to start shooting again, and that means James Cameron is back behind the camera of his Avatar sequels.

Now, producer Jon Landau has taken to Instagram to share a behind the scenes photo which shows the cast and crew once again hard at work on bringing the world of Pandora back to theaters.

Recently, Landau shared some plot details about the sequel, explaining that, "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

That watery setting looks set to be a game-changer for the franchise, and while Aquaman utilised a lot of new technology, it's sounding like Cameron plans to really push the boundaries.

Check out the behind the scenes photo below:

