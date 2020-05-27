AVATAR 2 Producer Jon Landau Reveals New Story Details About James Cameron's Sequel

Work has resumed on Avatar 2 in New Zealand, and we now have some fresh plot details about James Cameron's sequel, specifically relating to the story arcs involving Jake and Neytiri. Check it out...

New Zealand has managed to pretty much stamp out COVID-19, and that means it's safe for productions like Avatar 2 and The Lord of the Rings to resume. In the case of the former, that makes it highly likely that the movie will be able to arrive in theaters as planned next December, something you have to believe Disney is very happy about.

In a recent interview with RNZ, producer Jon Landau unexpectedly dropped some new plot details about the sequel, and explained that, "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together."

"Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

"I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever?" he pondered. "I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives...I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing."

This is the first time we've heard about Jake and Neytiri having a family, and the fact that they're forced to leave their home explains why we'll end up exploring new parts of Pandora. The underwater sequences are expected to be revolutionary, and while Aquaman did some impressive work with on that front, it's believed that Cameron will once again be pushing technology to new places.

Are you guys excited for Avatar 2?