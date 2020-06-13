BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC, Tom Hanks' BIOS, & Gerard Butler's GREENLAND All Shuffle Release Dates

In the aftermath of Warner Bros. rearranging its entire 2020 release schedule, Keanu Reeves' Bill & Ted Face the Music , Tom Hanks' Bio , and Gerard Butler's Greenland have all also changed dates.

With Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 vacating August, Orion's long-awaited threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, which returns original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has been moved up one week to August 14.

However, good news for one is often bad news for another and as the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero blockbuster heads to October, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have decided to push Bios, their upcoming sci-fi vehicle starring 2x Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks, from October 2 to April 16, 2021.

Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik is directing with a screenplay from Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

According to DHD, the film stars Hanks as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Finch has been living in an underground bunker for decades with his dog, Goodyear. However, Finch is terminally ill. With time running out, he creates a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive and to teach him to become human enough to take care of Goodyear and Goodyear himself must learn to accept and trust his new master.

Additionally, with Christopher Nolan's Tenet also moving back a few weeks, Russell Crowe's Unhinged has been moved to July 10 while STX has pushed its upcoming disaster flick Greenland starring Gerard Butler (Olympus Has Fallen) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) to August 14.



The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.



