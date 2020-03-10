Diablos Makes Its Grand Appearance In New Teaser For MONSTER HUNTER Video Game Adaptation

A teaser for Paul W.S. Anderson's Monster Hunter adaptation gives us our first look at Diablos, one of the monsters featured in the video game series from Capcom. The trailer teases a December release.

IGN has shared an exclusive teaser trailer for Paul W.S. Anderson's upcoming sci-fi action blockbuster Monster Hunter. An adaptation of Capcom's video game franchise about slaying massive monsters, the teaser gives us our first look at Diablos, one of the game's signature enemies.

Although the trailer cuts away right as Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) begin to open fire on Diablos, we already know their weapons will be no match for the monster. Luckily for Artemis and her squad, they'll receive the help of a mysterious man known as The Hunter (Tony Jaa). Presumably, he will supply them with more effective weapons, like the Giant Jawblade great sword and the Great Hunter's Bow, which we've seen previously in one of the movie's posters.

Adaptations of popular video games are often hit or miss, and it's clear, based on the synopsis for the film, that Anderson has taken some creative liberties with the source material. He did the same with the Resident Evil franchise. But while the story of Monster Hunter will clearly depart from that of the game, Anderson's adaptation at least seems to feature a faithful recreation of the large, bipedal wyvern.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown. Monster Hunter, directed by Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson, is based on the global video game series phenomenon.

The teaser promises Monster Hunter will be in theaters this December but with no end in sight with the coronavirus pandemic, and film's getting pushed back left and right because of it, a 2020 release seems unlikely. The date is also in contrast with what Anderson previously told Syfy Wire that the movie was pushed to April 2021.