DUNE Leaked Trailer Image Gives Us A First Look At Dave Bautista As "The Beast" Rabban

Some images from the Dune trailer have now found their way online, and one of 'em provides our first glimpse of Dave Bautista ( Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049 ) as the sadistic "Beast" Rabban...

Following the news that the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune is set to screen with Tenet on August 31, several images from the teaser have now been leaked online. Most of the shots feature characters we've already seen in official stills, but we also get our first look at Drax actor Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen.

Nicknamed "The Beast" by the Fremen, Rabban is the older nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and inherits his cruelty and sadism, though not his cunning. In the book, the Baron instructs him to terrorize the people of Arrakis and break their spirits, so that his favored brother, Feyd-Rautha, would be welcomed as a hero when he took over.

This take on Rabban has pale, almost chalk white skin. It's possible that he's an albino, but the Baron is said to have a similar complexion (he's glimpsed briefly in the trailer), so perhaps this is simply how the Harkonnens will be depicted.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

The trailer is scheduled to release online on September 9, but with these images floating around, there's a possibility it's arrive sooner. Keep an eye out for updates.