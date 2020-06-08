DUNE Star Zendaya Blown Away By The Trailer For Denis Villeneuve's "Incredible" Sci-Fi Film

With the trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake expected to drop sometime this month, one of the film's stars, Zendaya, has given fans of the upcoming sci-fi film something to look forward to.

No one knows exactly when the trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune will drop, but when it does, it sounds like fans will be blown away by what they see. Zendaya, who has a small part in the sci-fi film, recently had the chance to view the trailer and couldn't help but gush about what she saw.

"Dune was incredible," the actress boasted to InStyle. "I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' I called Timothée [Chalamet, who stars in it] and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Dune is easily one of this year's most anticipated sci-fi movies and Warner Bros. is still holding on to its original December 18th release date. However, with the ongoing pandemic putting everything in flux and director Denis Villeneuve recently admitting it would be "sprint" to get the film finished in time for December, who knows if that date will stick.

The trailer for Dune is expected to arrive at some point this month. Original reports had it tied to the international re-release of Inception on August 12, but more recent claims say it's now more likely to debut when Inception releases stateside on August 21 as to minimize bootlegged copies.

For now, all we have some really impressive stills that have had to hold us over since April.