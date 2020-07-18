GODZILLA VS. KONG: Epic New First Look Promo Art Unearthed As The Monstrous Mega Titans Square Up

Godzilla vs. Kong may be delayed until next year, but thanks to some new Playmates Toys figure packaging, we have a first look at the two monstrous titans squaring up for the battle of a lifetime.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. and Legendary recently pushed back their upcoming MonsterVerse magnum opus Godzilla vs. Kong to May 21, 2021 and while we're likely still a few months away from an official trailer, some new packaging for an upcoming Playmates Toys figure has revealed a first look at the monster throwdown of a century.

Additionally, the packaging featured a new plot description for the film which sufficiently hypes what's to come: "Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!"

Godzilla vs. Kong will be the fourth installment in the burgeoning MonsterVerse, following Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Adam Wingard (Death Note) is directing with a screenplay from Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl). The fensemble cast features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten and Lance Reddick.

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.