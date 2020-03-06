GODZILLA VS. KONG Has Been Officially Rated PG-13 (But There's Still No Sign Of A Trailer)

Godzilla Vs. Kong is presumably finished as the movie has been officially rated ahead of its planned November release, but where exactly is the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated spinoff?

The world has been thrown into chaos by COVID-19, and while a number of highly anticipated blockbusters have been moved to later in 2020, the fate of Godzilla Vs. Kong remains a mystery.

There's been a lot of speculation that the crossover will be pushed into The Matrix 4's release date next May after that was forced to halt production, and it's getting harder and harder to imagine Godzilla Vs. Kong arriving in theaters in November (especially as Warner Bros. hasn't released so much as a single official image or piece of footage).

The plot has thickened even further today, though, with the news that the Motion Pictures Association has rated the movie PG-13 (which, honestly, was to be expected as it was never getting an R).

It's earned that for, "intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language."

The biggest question is whether this means we're getting a trailer as work on Godzilla Vs. Kong must be finished for a rating like this to be decided on. Unfortunately, there's been absolutely no word on that, and it's can't be a case of Warner Bros. thinking the pandemic is a bad time to promote a movie as they recently released a new look at Tenet!

However, it's likely the studio doesn't want to start a marketing campaign for a movie which potentially won't be released in theaters if there are problems with re-openings as the year continues.