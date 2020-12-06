THE MATRIX 4 Pushed To 2022 While GODZILLA VS. KONG And TOM & JERRY Roar To 2021

Hot on the heels of both Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 moving back, Warner Bros. has rearranged nearly its entire slate, pushing several films back into 2021/2022.

Following their decision to move Christopher Nolan's Tenet to July 31 and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 to October 2, Warner Bros. has unsurprisingly rearranged nearly its entire 2020 slate, moving several films back into 2021 and 2022.

The Matrix 4 will no longer open next year and has instead been pushed to April 1, 2022. Production on the Lana Wachowski-directed sci-fi actioner has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has been awaiting the go-ahead to resume filming in Germany. While dates are subject to change, work is tentatively scheduled to restart on July 6, at the earliest.

Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong has also vacated its November 20 release date and has been moved to May 21, 2021, taking over the Memorial Day weekend date from Matrix 4. As far as we know, filming has been completed and it is currently in the midst of its intricate post-production process.

Robert Zemeckis' fantasy comedy The Witches, which was originally scheduled for release on October 9, has been removed from their schedule entirely. It's too early to say, but an HBO Max launch could be in the cards for this latest adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel of the same name.

Tim Story's live-action/animated hybrid comedy Tom & Jerry, which will star Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, has been moved from December 23 to March 5, 2021.

Then, finally, New Line scheduled an untitled horror movie for June 4, 2021 and Warner Bros. removed an untitled event movie, previously slated for October 16, from its theatrical release schedule.

On the bright side, Denis Villeneuve's Dune remains untouched for now, but it may be the next to move if studios continue to lose confidence in the ability to successfully open a film this calendar year.