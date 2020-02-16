THE MATRIX 4 Set Video Finds Keanu Reeves & Carrie Anne-Moss Filming An Action Sequence
Over the weekend, a video from the San Francisco set of The Matrix 4 was shared online featuring stand-ins for Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss performing a daring wire-stunt, and now we have look at the actors themselves in character as Neo and Trinity.
The video is very brief, but Reeves and Moss can clearly be seen passing by on a motorcycle attached to a camera rig. Neo is sporting the longer hair and beard we saw in the first set photo, while Trinity appears to be rocking the leathers again and looks very similar to how she did in the original trilogy.
Both of these characters actually died at the end of The Matrix: Revolutions, so it'll be interesting to see what explanation we're given for their return.
We still don't have any plot details, but here's what Warner Bros.' Toby Emmerich and Lana Wachowski has to say back when the movie was first announced.
“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana," said WB chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”
“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," added Wachowski. "I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”
The Matrix 4 also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff. The Lana Wachowski-directed sci-fi action film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.
